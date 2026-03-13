Area man accused of fleeing traffic stop, driving 130 mph in wrong direction, in custody

BUTLER COUNTY — An area man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop on Tuesday.

A Ross Township Police officer stopped a vehicle for going 91 mph in a 45-mph speed zone. That is twice the speed limit.

The driver, Whesley Wynn, 32, reportedly refused to obey the officer’s commands and fled from the traffic, according to a Ross Township Police spokesperson.

Ross Township also posted body camera footage of the incident on social media.

The video shows the officer asking the driver to get out, but Wynn refused. Other people could be heard yelling at the officers inside the vehicle. It eventually sped off.

Wynn is accused of driving his vehicle the wrong way on U.S. 27 at 130 m.p.h. with his headlights off, the spokesperson said.

“Officers obtained an arrest and search warrant for Mr. Wynn, and with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), took him into custody,” Ross Township Police said.

Online jail records indicate that Wynn is in the Butler County Jail.

He is facing a felony count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and another felony count of obstructing official business.

