Area man accused of stealing rifle located

Photo contributed by Wilmington Police Department (via Facebook)

WILMINGTON — The man an area police department has been searching for has been located

The Wilmington Police Department announced it had located Xavier Jones, according to a social media post.

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Jones is accused of stealing a .22 long rifle on Saturday, according to a previous post.

“Since the reported theft, several threats involving the firearm have reportedly been made toward a victim in the City of Wilmington,” police officials said.

He is facing charges for domestic violence, burglary, unlawful discharge, and aggravated menacing.

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