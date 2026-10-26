Area man accused of stealing rifle located

WILMINGTON — The man an area police department has been searching for has been located
The Wilmington Police Department announced it had located Xavier Jones, according to a social media post.
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Jones is accused of stealing a .22 long rifle on Saturday, according to a previous post.
“Since the reported theft, several threats involving the firearm have reportedly been made toward a victim in the City of Wilmington,” police officials said.
He is facing charges for domestic violence, burglary, unlawful discharge, and aggravated menacing.
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