Area man arrested after deputies conduct sex offender sweep

BUTLER COUNTY — Deputies arrested a man during a sex offender sweep in Butler County last week.

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Butler County Sheriff’s deputies conducted the Sex Offender Registration and Notification (SORN) Compliance Operation on May 20.

They arrested Eric Jabbar Jernigan-Saunders, 35, of Middletown.

Deputies had confirmed that he was no longer at his registered address and developed information about a possible new location, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones’ office.

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They found Jernigan-Saunders thanks to information provided by neighbors.

He had two prior convictions for Failure to Register, going back to 2013 and 2015, Sheriff Jones stated.

“Some of these offenders think they can avoid responsibility by failing to register or disappearing from their listed address,” he said. “All that does is create even more legal problems for them. We will continue to aggressively track down sex offenders who refuse to follow the law.”

Online jail records indicate that Jernigan-Saunders was arrested at the 100 block of Park Avenue in Hamilton on May 21.

He remains in the Butler County Jail.

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