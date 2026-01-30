Area man arrested in connection with deadly crash in Butler Co., police say

BUTLER COUNTY — Officers arrested an area man in connection with a deadly crash in Butler County last month.

Brandon Begley, 41, has been formally charged by a Butler County Grand Jury with three felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to Butler County Court of Common Pleas court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened on Dec. 21 in Hamilton at the intersection of Hooven Avenue and River Road.

Hamilton Police told our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, that the crash was not just caused by speeding. It happened as a culmination of a road rage incident that took place at a different location. This was after a four-week investigation.

A driver was traveling southbound in a maroon SUV when they went past the double yellow center line into the northbound lane, passing three vehicles, according to a crash report.

When the driver overcorrected, they once again went left of center, hitting a red sedan traveling northbound head-on.

The driver of the red sedan went off the road, hitting a nearby garage and fence.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV continued to rotate, hitting a white truck head-on.

The crash report said that three people, all of whom were inside the red sedan, were pronounced dead.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 35-year-old Milton Alvarez Lagos, 27-year-old Bety Salazar Lopez, and 10-year-old Milton Salazar Alvarez.

Online jail records indicate that Begley is currently in the Butler County Jail.

We will continue to update this story.

