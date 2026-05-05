Area man arrested on felony charges after series of thefts

RICHMOND, Indiana — An area man has been arrested on felony charges after police investigated a series of thefts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Richmond Police Department Investigative Services Division (ISD) and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department worked together to arrest Jesse Maiden following an investigation into a series of thefts in the Richmond, Indiana area.

TRENDING STORIES:

Over the course of the investigation, Maiden was identified as a suspect in numerous thefts across the area.

The investigation, led by Detective Amanda Thackrey of the Richmond Police Department’s Investigative Services Division, began in February 2026 following a theft report at a local hotel.

Maiden was taken into custody on May 3rd near Holsapple Road on an outstanding warrant for Theft with a Prior Conviction, a level 6 felony.

The police department said that the case highlights the dedication of its Investigative Services Division, which had been tracking the incidents since they first originated at a local hotel in February.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]