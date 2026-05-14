Area man breaks state fishing record with catch

Photo contributed by Ohio Division of Wildlife (via Facebook)

MIDDLETOWN — An area man has officially broken the state record after catching a fish.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio Division of Wildlife said in a social media post that Jesse Miller of Middletown set the new state record for hybrid crappie last month.

TRENDING STORIES:

He caught his hybrid crappie on April 1. The fish weighed 4.27 pounds, measured over 18 inches long with a girth of 16 inches, according to the social media post.

Miller caught it while fishing near the Middletown Dam on the Great Miami River.

He used a spinning rod spooled with six-pound test monofilament line and offered a minnow below a bobber.

“This fish marks the first entry into Ohio’s new state record fish category for hybrid crappie,” said the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Two fisheries from Wildlife District 5 in Xenia confirmed the identification of a hybrid crappie.

They noted that hybrids are not unusual in water containing both species.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]