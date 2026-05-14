Area man breaks state fishing record with catch

MIDDLETOWN — An area man has officially broken the state record after catching a fish.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Ohio Division of Wildlife said in a social media post that Jesse Miller of Middletown set the new state record for hybrid crappie last month.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Area high school graduate makes MLB debut this week
- Neighbors describe chaos after fight turned shooting in Dayton
- Officers respond to reported armed robbery at local Domino’s
He caught his hybrid crappie on April 1. The fish weighed 4.27 pounds, measured over 18 inches long with a girth of 16 inches, according to the social media post.
Miller caught it while fishing near the Middletown Dam on the Great Miami River.
He used a spinning rod spooled with six-pound test monofilament line and offered a minnow below a bobber.
“This fish marks the first entry into Ohio’s new state record fish category for hybrid crappie,” said the Ohio Division of Wildlife.
Two fisheries from Wildlife District 5 in Xenia confirmed the identification of a hybrid crappie.
They noted that hybrids are not unusual in water containing both species.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]