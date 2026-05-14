Area man breaks state fishing record with catch

Record Fish Size Middletown Photo contributed by Ohio Division of Wildlife (via Facebook) (Ohio Division of Wildlife (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MIDDLETOWN — An area man has officially broken the state record after catching a fish.

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The Ohio Division of Wildlife said in a social media post that Jesse Miller of Middletown set the new state record for hybrid crappie last month.

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He caught his hybrid crappie on April 1. The fish weighed 4.27 pounds, measured over 18 inches long with a girth of 16 inches, according to the social media post.

Miller caught it while fishing near the Middletown Dam on the Great Miami River.

He used a spinning rod spooled with six-pound test monofilament line and offered a minnow below a bobber.

“This fish marks the first entry into Ohio’s new state record fish category for hybrid crappie,” said the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Two fisheries from Wildlife District 5 in Xenia confirmed the identification of a hybrid crappie.

They noted that hybrids are not unusual in water containing both species.

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