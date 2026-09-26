Area man dubbed ‘reaper’ charged in connection with multiple shootings

A man linked to at least two area homicides has been formally charged.

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A federal grand jury has indicted 27-year-old Lamont Champion of Cincinnati on three counts of federal firearms crimes, federal officials announced.

The charges link Champion to ammunition or firearms connected to at least two homicides and three total shootings.

Champion was originally charged by criminal complaint on Sept. 11.

He faces two counts of illegally possessing ammunition and one count of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

According to charging documents, law enforcement officials recovered a firearm from Champion in June 2026.

Ballistics testing matched that gun to shell casings recovered from a February homicide at the Villages of Roll Hill in Cincinnati that left two dead.

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Law enforcement took that firearm, but federal authorities allege Champion was involved in two subsequent shootings.

In July 2026, Champion allegedly shot a victim in Cincinnati

The following month, he allegedly fired gunshots at occupants in a vehicle.

An analysis conducted through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network confirmed that the same firearm was used in both the July and August shootings.

On the morning of Champion’s arrest, federal agents executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered two 9mm handguns.

Both weapons were equipped with extended magazines.

Investigators also searched Champion’s phone, discovering a series of text and audio messages.

In those communications, Champion referred to himself as the “reaper” and explained how proficient he was at shooting and killing people.

He allegedly stated that he committed the acts with a smile on his face and claimed

The messages included details of one shooting, where Champion mockingly described how the victim reacted after being shot.

Champion was previously convicted of felony fentanyl and firearms offenses, prohibiting him from lawfully possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

@2026 Cox Media Group