Area man facing child molestation charges

RICHMOND — A man accused of sexually molesting children has been arrested, according to the Richmond Police Department.

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William L. Johnson, 54, was arrested in the 300 block of North 21st Street in Richmond around 3:30 p.m.

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Johnson had an active arrest warrant for four counts of child molesting, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and two counts of incest, according to the department.

Richmond Police Detectives Paul Hutchison and Tom Legear investigated allegations of inappropriate contact with minors.

After the investigation was complete, authorities worked with prosecutors to secure an arrest warrant.

“This case reflects the relentless work of our investigators and their commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community,” Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

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