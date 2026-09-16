Area man indicted on 100 child sexual abuse charges

WARREN COUNTY — A Warren County man has been indicted on 100 charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Jeremy Tussey was indicted on 81 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, and 19 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, according to a grand jury report.

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Between May 21, 2025, and May 29, 2026, Tussey is accused of transferring or reproducing images depicting children engaged in sexual activity or in a state of nudity in Carlisle.

Tussey is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 2.

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