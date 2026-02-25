Area man wanted for arson arrested in Wayne County

RICHMOND — Authorities in Richmond recently arrested a man wanted for arson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Richmond police arrested Roger Runyon, 38, on an active felony warrant in the 200 block of NW J Street on Tuesday morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

Runyon’s warrant was connected to an arson investigation into a fire that happened in the 100 block of Richmond Avenue on Oct. 5, 2025, according to the department.

Richmond police detective Tom Legear and Richmond Fire Department Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Doug Gardner conducted this investigation.

“Fire is unpredictable, and when someone sets one intentionally, they’re putting lives and property at serious risk,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

Runyon remains booked in the Wayne County Jail on a $18,500 bond.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group