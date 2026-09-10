Area mayor to go on temporary leave to fulfill military obligations

Photo contributed by the City of Franklin

FRANKLIN — An area mayor will go on temporary leave this fall to fulfill his military obligations.

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The City of Franklin announced that Brent Centers will take temporary leave later this fall to serve with the Ohio National Guard.

Vice Mayor Todd Hall assumed mayoral duties effective last month after the City Council adjourned from its meeting. He will serve for the duration of Centers’ absence, according to a city spokesperson.

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Specific dates, times, and locations for the military assignment are not publicly disclosed due to operational security measures.

City officials confirmed that municipal operations, public services, development initiatives, and strategic priorities will continue uninterrupted while Hall serves as acting mayor.

“Vice Mayor Hall has served the City of Franklin with dedication and experience for many years, including multiple years serving in the role of Mayor,” said Centers. “I have complete confidence that the City will continue moving forward in capable and experienced hands during my absence.”

He enlisted in the Ohio National Guard in 2008.

Brent Centers mayor of Franklin, Ohio Photo contributed by the City of Franklin (City of Franklin)

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