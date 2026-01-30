Area officers, state police arrest man connected with drug activity during traffic stop

RICHMOND, IN — Police arrested a man in connection with a drug activity across the region on Thursday.

Richmond Police conducted a traffic stop at 1:42 a.m. in the area of Ridge and Northwest K Streets in Wayne County, Indiana.

They worked with the Indiana State Police, and it led to an arrest tied to illegal drug activity in Richmond, according to a police spokesperson.

After an investigation, officers arrested Michael McClure on several felonies, which include dealing with cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine.

“This arrest stems from an ongoing investigation initiated by the Richmond Police Department’s SAFE Unit, which has been actively working to identify and disrupt the illegal distribution of controlled substances in the community,” the spokesperson said.

