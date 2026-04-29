Area officials warn of accidental 911 calls while riding on Kings Island rides

WARREN COUNTY — With Kings Island now open, area officials are advising people to avoid 911 calls while on the rides.

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The Warren County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) shared a social media post on how people can avoid those accidental calls.

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They suggested that you can turn your phones off or place them in airplane mode.

“If you do happen to call 911 and hang up while on a ride, you may receive a text message from Warren County Communications Center to determine if the call was made accidentally,” the social media post said.

The EMA also shared a photo of the text message.

“The Warren County 911 center received a call from your number and is sending your GPS location to responders. If you need help, call 911 now. If you DO NOT need help, let us know by calling 513-695-2525.”

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