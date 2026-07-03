Area police department announces retirement of longtime K-9

UNION CITY, IN — An area police department has announced the retirement of a longtime K-9.

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The Union City Police Department said in a social media post that K-9 Bruno will retire after nine years of service.

His final day is today.

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Bruno started his career with the Union City Police Department back in 2017.

“As the faithful partner of Director of Public Safety Mark Ater, Bruno spent nearly a decade serving the citizens of Union City with loyalty, determination, and an unmatched drive to work,” the department said.

Bruno was responsible for finding illegal narcotics, which led to the arrest of several offenders.

“He leaves behind a legacy of courage, dedication, and faithful service that will not be forgotten. Thank you, Bruno, for every track, every search, every long shift, every bark, and every life you helped protect,” Union City Police said.

He will get one last ride through the Union City community today.

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