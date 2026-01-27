Area police department mourns loss of retired K-9

BELLEFONTAINE — The Bellefontaine Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9.

Retired K-9 Boodik passed away on Monday in the arms of his handler, Officer Hostetler, following a short battle with cancer, the department announced on Tuesday.

K-9 Boodik served from 2019 to 2024, during which time he was deployed hundreds of times and utilized by surrounding agencies on mutual aid requests.

“Although Boodik was not known for being friendly, he was known for being a great patrol dog,” the department wrote.

During his service, he was responsible for hundreds of misdemeanor and felony drug arrests, illegal firearm seizures, and 49 suspect apprehensions. He was also a member of the department’s Special Response Team.

In 2021, K-9 Boodik was awarded a Medal of Merit for an incident where an officer was assaulted and knocked unconscious. The suspect was running from the scene, and K-9 Boodik was deployed and apprehended them.

“K9 Boodik ensured Officer Hostetler made it home after every shift and saved his handler’s life multiple times. K9 Boodik was a special dog and will be greatly missed,” the department said.

