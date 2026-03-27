Area police department, sheriff’s office experiencing 911 outage

CLINTON COUNTY — Law enforcement agencies in Clinton County are experiencing a 911 outage on Tuesday night.
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The Wilmington Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office 911 emergency lines are down.
Its provider, Frontier, has advised that this is a widespread issue, according to a social media post from the department.
Anyone who has an emergency in Clinton County is advised to call 937-382-3833.
“We understand the seriousness of this issue and are actively monitoring the situation,” the department said.
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