Area police department, sheriff’s office experiencing 911 outage

CLINTON COUNTY — Law enforcement agencies in Clinton County are experiencing a 911 outage on Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Wilmington Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office 911 emergency lines are down.

Its provider, Frontier, has advised that this is a widespread issue, according to a social media post from the department.

Anyone who has an emergency in Clinton County is advised to call 937-382-3833.

“We understand the seriousness of this issue and are actively monitoring the situation,” the department said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group