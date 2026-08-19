Area police department warning of scammers impersonating officers

ANNA — An area police department is warning of scammers impersonating its officers.

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The Anna Police Department shared on social media that they are aware of a scam where someone is calling people, claiming to be “a Sergeant from the Anna Police Department.”

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The scammer tells the recipient that they have missed jury duty and must pay a fine immediately, or they will be arrested.

“Nope, Sergeant Ullom, our only Sergeant, will NEVER, NEVER, NEVER make a call like that!” the department said in its post.

The department wants to remind people that no government entity will ever call you demanding money for any reason.

If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and call your local police department to report the scam.

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