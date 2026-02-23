Area police department warns of ‘storm specialist’ scams

SPRINGBORO — The Springboro Police Department is warning residents to be cautious of “storm specialist” contractors following recent weather that caused damage to homes.

Although no tornado occurred in Springboro, many properties have sustained damage to roofs, siding, fencing, and gutters, according to a Facebook post.

Out-of-town contractors often solicit work door-to-door immediately following severe weather events.

Law enforcement advises that these individuals frequently use high-pressure tactics and magnetic signs to target homeowners who are stressed by property damage.

When hiring for repairs, homeowners should verify that a contractor is both licensed and insured.

Officers recommend obtaining at least three written estimates from different companies before making a selection.

Residents should also verify the business address and phone number of any company soliciting work to ensure they are legitimate.

Detailed written contracts are necessary for protection. These documents should clearly outline the scope of work, a specific timeline for completion, the total cost, and all warranty information.

Officials warn residents to walk away from any deal that remains vague on these points.

Financial safety protocols include avoiding full upfront payments. Typical down payments for storm repairs range from 10% to 33% of the total cost.

Payments should be made with a credit card or check rather than cash to maintain a record of the transaction.

Additionally, checks should be made out to the contracting company rather than an individual.

Several phrases used by door-to-door solicitors serve as red flags for potential scams.

Homeowners should be wary of contractors who claim to have leftover materials from another job or those who state they are already working in the neighborhood.

High-pressure tactics, such as claiming a price is only valid for a single day, are also indicators of a potential scam.

Before signing any agreements, residents are encouraged to research contractors through the Better Business Bureau.

Checking online reviews and calling provided references are also suggested steps. Legitimate businesses typically expect potential customers to write reviews.

Law enforcement encourage residents to call for guidance if a solicitation feels suspicious.

Officials stated they would prefer to answer questions about a contractor before a contract is signed rather than investigate a theft after the money has been lost.

