Area police department welcomes first female officer

CELINA — An area police department welcomed its first female officer on Friday.

Mayor Jeff Hazel swore in Hunter Mote to the Celina Police Department.

Mote was previously a police officer with the Piqua Police Department and a correctional officer with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

