Area police investigating 2 separate shootings

FILE PHOTO: An area police department is investigating two separate shootings that happened on Monday.

HAMILTON, Ohio — An area police department is investigating two separate shootings that happened on Monday.

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Around 6:22 p.m. on Monday, Hamilton Police officers responded to a report of gunshots near South Front Street and Pershing Avenue, where a victim was found shortly after the first 911 call and taken to a local hospital, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

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A few hours later, around 9:13 p.m., police said they responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Shuler Avenue, where a woman was found and taken to a local hospital.

Police told WCPO-9 TV that the two incidents are unrelated.

Both shootings remain under investigation at this time.

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