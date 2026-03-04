Area police K9 celebrates second birthday

ROSS TOWNSHIP — An area police K9 has turned two years old!
The Ross Township Police Department shared on social media that K9 Blitz turned two on Tuesday.
The students at Elda Elementary School sang happy birthday to K9 Blitz to celebrate.
“Blitz, thank you for all the hard work, loyalty, and excitement you bring to our department and community every single day. We’re lucky to have you on the team,” the department said in their post.
