Area police officers rescue elderly man from burning vehicle

CLERMONT COUNTY — Area police officers jumped into action to rescue an elderly man from a burning vehicle.

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The Miami Township Police Department in Clermont County shared body camera footage on social media from a call where their officers responded to a vehicle fire.

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The elderly driver was still in the car as smoke and flames came from the hood of the car.

The body camera footage shows an officer using a tool to smash the driver’s side window before reaching inside and unlocking the door.

The officer then helps the driver out of the vehicle, before bystanders joined to assist the man.

Officers then used fire extinguishers to put out the fire before Fire and EMS crews arrived.

“We’re incredibly proud of our officers who jumped into action to rescue an elderly man from a burning vehicle!” the department said in its post.

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