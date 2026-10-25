Area police searching for wanted man accused of stealing rifle

WILMINGTON — Do you recognize this suspect?
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The Wilmington Police Department said in a social media post that they are searching for a man wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation.
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Xavier Jones is accused of stealing a .22 long rifle on Saturday.
“Since the reported theft, several threats involving the firearm have reportedly been made toward a victim in the City of Wilmington,” police officials said.
Charges have been approved for domestic violence, burglary, unlawful discharge, and aggravated menacing.
Police suspect Jones to be “armed and dangerous.” They ask people not to approach or try to contact him.
They added that the suspect may be associated with a red Ford Ranger.
Contact 911 or Wilmington Police at (937) 382-3833 if you have any information related to this investigation.
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