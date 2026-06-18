Area police seek help in identifying vehicle involved in serious hit-and-run

Area police seek help in identifying vehicle involved in serious hit-and-run

RICHMOND, IN — Can you help area police identify a vehicle?

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The Richmond Police Department said in a social media post that it is seeking assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a serious hit-and-run crash.

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The crash initially happened on Monday, June 15, and left a person in critical condition.

Police officials say they are looking for a black vehicle with Ohio registration. It was last seen going westbound on North C Street from North 14th Street at around 1:50 p.m., according to the social media post.

The department said they don’t have a quality photo to share and are asking for help.

They are asking anyone who saw the crash, saw the vehicle, or has dash-camera video.

Contact Richmond Police at (765) 983-7249 if you have any information about the crash.

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