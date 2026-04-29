Area police warn of scammer impersonating officers, claiming recipient has an active warrant

MIDDLETOWN — An area police department is warning of scammers impersonating officers and claiming residents have active warrants.

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The Middletown Police Department shared on social media that they have received multiple reports of an officer calling citizens, telling them they have a warrant.

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The scammer says that the recipient missed jury duty or some other offense and tells them to pay their bond.

The scammer is using the department’s phone number and is asking for bitcoin through a kiosk at a gas station.

The department said this is a scam and that they do not call asking for payment.

If you receive this type of call, do not give out any information and hang up. Report the call to your local police department.

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