Area registered sex offender accused of sexually abusing 10-year-old facing federal charges

BUTLER COUNTY — A registered sex offender in Butler County is now in federal custody after allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old.

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Adam Kendel, 43, of Fairfield Township, was indicted by a federal grand jury last month on aggravated sexual abuse, coercion and enticement, and committing new sex crimes while already registered as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

The federal indictment came after he was arrested on related local charges in April.

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Investigators allege Kendel traveled from Ohio to Kentucky with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a child in February.

He’s also accused of coercing and enticing a 10-year-old Kentucky girl to engage in sexual activity and produce child pornography between August 2025 and March 2026.

As previously reported, Kendel is a Tier II registered sex offender for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in 2009.

He was taken into federal custody this week and is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court next week.

Kendel faces decades, and potentially life, in prison if convicted.

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