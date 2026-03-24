Area restaurant to celebrate Afroman’s lawsuit victory with free lemon pound cake waffles

CINCINNATI — An area restaurant is celebrating rapper Afroman’s Adams County trial win with their own lemon pound cake waffles on Wednesday.

Taste of Belgium will host “Lemon Poundcake Waffle Day” at their Rockwood and The Banks locations on Mar. 25, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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Last week, an Adams County jury sided with the rapper after Adams County sheriff’s deputies said he used their likenesses without permission in the “Lemon Pound Cake” music video.

Adams County deputies executed a search warrant on Afroman’s home in August of 2022.

In a clip of one of the security videos of the home, a deputy can be seen stopping the search and looking at a lemon pound cake.

Taste of Belgium said the first 100 people to come into either of their locations wearing an afro of their own will receive a lemon pound cake waffle for free.

As well as any first responder who arrives in uniform will also receive a free waffle.

“We got a kick out of the whole Afroman moment,” Jean-François Flechet, founder of Taste of Belgium, said in a release. “He’s from Ohio, we love celebrating local victories, and we’ll always root for the underdog. Plus, if we’re being honest, ‘Lemon Poundcake Waffle’ was just too fun not to do.”

The promotion will run all day Wednesday, while supplies last.

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