Area road to close for trick-or-treating close

SRINGBORO — A local street will close on Tuesday night for a trick-or-treating event in Springboro.
State Route 741 or South Main Street will be closed from State Route 73 to Mill Street on Oct. 13, according to a social media post.
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The street will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The closure is to keep all trick-or-treaters safe during Springboro’s Trick-or-Treat event.
All vehicles must be off the street by 4:30 p.m. “No Parking” signs will be posted.
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