Area school district announces 2-hour delay

MERCER COUNTY — An area school district has announced a two-hour delay.
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Marion Local Schools in Mercer County is on a two-hour delay, according to our closings and delays list.
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The school did not say why it was delayed.
We will continue to follow this story.
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