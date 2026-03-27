Area school district announces 2-hour delay

MERCER COUNTY — An area school district has announced a two-hour delay.

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Marion Local Schools in Mercer County is on a two-hour delay, according to our closings and delays list.

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The school did not say why it was delayed.

We will continue to follow this story.

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