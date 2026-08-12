UPDATE: Area schools closed, delayed due to flooding

REGIONAL — UPDATE @ 7:57 A.M.
Some area schools are either closed or delayed today due to flooding.
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Richmond Community Schools announced on social media that they were closed today.
They previously announced a two-hour delay.
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Community Christian School in Wayne County is also closed.
Randolph Southern Jr. Sr. High School in Randolph County announced in a social media post that they are on a two-hour delay.
“Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m.,” the school said.
We will continue to update this story.
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