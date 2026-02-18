Area school district to discuss forming ‘armed response team’ next week

An area school district will discuss forming an “armed response team” next week.

Minster Local Schools posted a letter on social media written by Superintendent Josh Meyer, which was sent to parents about the meeting.

He said that the “Minster Board of Education and Administration is considering forming an Armed Response Team” to Minster Local Schools.

Meyer added that this was being considered because of the tragedies with several schools across the country, according to the letter.

“These tragedies have caused many schools to change the way in which they respond to emergency situations, specifically active shooters in schools,” he said. “While we know that statistically the odds of an event happening in Minster are extremely rare, unfortunately, there is always a possibility that one would occur, and it is essential that we have a well-thought-out plan and are prepared to respond to emergency situations to the best of our ability.”

Meyer said that a “Community Forum” will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the elementary school.

They will go over the general protocols surrounding the formation of an Armed Response team, the letter said.

