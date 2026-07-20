Area school district mourns unexpected loss of teacher

WARREN COUNTY — A school district in Warren County is mourning the unexpected loss of a junior high teacher.

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Lebanon City Schools said in a social media post that junior high school teacher Chelsea (Ball) Miller passed away.

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Miller was a 2005 graduate of Lebanon High School, and returned to the district 14 years ago to teach.

“As both a teacher and a coach, she made a profound impact, forming deep connections with students, especially at Lebanon Junior High School,” the district said.

The district has provided the following resources for Lebanon students and families who need support during this time:

In-Person Counseling: Counselors will be available at Lebanon High School in the Media Center on July 21 and July 22 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Mobile Response and Stabilization Services (MRSS): Call (513) 881-7180 to connect with trained professionals serving Warren, Butler and Clinton counties.

The district asks the community to keep Miller’s family, friends, colleagues, and students in their thoughts during this time.

Additional details on the nature of Miller’s death weren’t immediately available.

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