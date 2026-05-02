Area school staff member taken into custody after bringing weapon on campus, district says

FRANKLIN — A Franklin City Schools staff member was taken into custody after an investigation on Friday, a district spokesperson confirmed.

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District and Franklin Intermediate School administration learned about a possible concern involving a staff member after 9 a.m.

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Based on the staff member’s behavoir, the administration opened an investigation.

Additional details on the alleged behavoir were not provided.

While investigating, administrators learned that the staff member briefly brought a weapon onto school grounds before putting it in their personal vehicle off campus, the spokesperson said.

The school district immediately contacted the Franklin Police Department for help.

The school resource officer took the staff member into custody, the spokesperson said.

No students were involved in the incident at all.

“Franklin City Schools takes the safety and security of students and staff very seriously and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as the investigation proceeds,” the spokesperson said.

The identity and position of the staff member were not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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