MIAMI VALLEY — Some schools are still alive for a high school football championship.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tippecanoe and Marion Local High Schools advance to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) football championship next weekend in Canton.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Red Devils earned their first trip to the state championship after shutting out Wapakoneta, 41-0, in the Division III state semifinal at Piqua High School. Tippecanoe plays Ursuline for the Division III championship in Canton on Dec. 4.

The Flyers beat Hopewell-Loudon, 33-0, in Lima. Marion Local plays Danville at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Division VII championship in Canton on Dec. 4.

All football championship games are at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton Dec. 3-5.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group