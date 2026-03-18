Area sheriff warns of text scam for ‘toll violation’

Photo contributed by Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Indiana (via Facebook)

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — Have you been receiving text messages about a toll violation?

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The Wayne County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that they received reports over the weekend about a text message scam.

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It claims to be from Marion County, Indiana, about a “toll violation.”

The sheriff’s office posted a picture on its Facebook page.

They said that Marion County does not send text messages for violations or to collect fines.

There are also no toll roads in Marion County.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office warned about similar scams here in Ohio, according to previous News Center 7 reports.

The fraudulent messages typically direct recipients to scan a QR code that leads to a payment website.

Investigators have traced the domains of these websites to various entities located overseas.

Consumers are warned that scanning a QR code created by a scammer can also expose a mobile phone or computer to malware and other security threats.

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