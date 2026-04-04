Area sheriff’s office increasing patrols to crack down on speeding, distracted driving

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Many parents, not just teens, use apps and text while driving, survey finds

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — An area sheriff’s office will increase patrols to reduce speeding and distracted driving throughout the county.

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The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they are working with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to make Indiana roadways safer.

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As part of the Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program (CHIRP), deputies will work overtime from April 4 to April 13.

“Distracted driving and speeding remain major contributors to serious and deadly crashes, Sheriff Randy Retter said. ”These actions are illegal and endanger everyone on the road. Officers will step up enforcement and ticket anyone caught violating these laws."

Indiana’s Hands-Free Law took effect in 2020 and prohibits drivers from holding mobile devices while operating a motor vehicle.

Drivers are encouraged to:

Put the phone down and avoid multitasking while driving

Obey posted speed limits and adjust speed for road conditions

Allow extra travel time, especially during busy commute periods

Keep a safe distance between vehicles

“One distracted moment can change a life forever — yours or someone else’s. Drive safely or face the consequences. Put the Phone Away or Pay," the sheriff’s office said.

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