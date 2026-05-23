Area sheriff’s office seized 37 grams of drugs during traffic stop

BUTLER COUNTY — Area sheriff’s office arrested a man on drug charges during a traffic stop.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office shared in a social media post that Corporal Collins conducted a traffic stop in Hanover Township.

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During the investigation and search of the vehicle, Collins conducted a pat-down of the passenger of the vehicle, who was identified as Jacob Turnover.

The officer located a little over 37 grams on Turnover.

He was arrested and charged with possession of drugs.

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