Area sheriff’s office warning of scammers claiming to be deputies calling about warrants

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — An area sheriff’s office is warning residents of scammers claiming to be deputies.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that there are scammers calling citizens claiming to be deputies and telling people they have active warrants.

The sheriff’s office said that they do not typically call regarding warrants.

They also said they do not take money over the phone or ask someone to pay by Bitcoin or money card.

If you receive a similar call and suspect it may be a fraud, hang up the phone and call the sheriff’s office at 765-973-9393 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

