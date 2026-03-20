Area taped off after SUV crashes into Miamisburg home

MIAMISBURG — Officers are investigating after an SUV hit a Miamisburg home on Friday.

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Miamisburg officers responded around 6:18 a.m. to the 300 block of N. First Street on a reported crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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>>PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Miamisburg home

Video and photos show that a white SUV damaged part of the home.

The area has been taped off with red caution tape.

The Miami Valley Fire District said in a social media post that they have asked people to avoid part of N. First Street because of the crash.

News Center 7 has contacted the Miamisburg Police Department to determine if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 10 N First Street crash investigation Photo courtesy of Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) (Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook)) N First Street crash investigation Photo courtesy of Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) N 1st Street crash investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff N 1st Street crash investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff N 1st Street crash investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff N 1st Street crash investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff N 1st Street crash investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff N 1st Street crash investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff N 1st Street crash investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

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