Area university employee accused of secretly recording student in underwear

CINCINNATI — A Xavier University employee has been charged after he allegedly secretly recorded a student in his underwear.

Samuel Terry was charged with attempt to commit an offense and voyeurism, according to our news partners WCPO.

A Xavier University student reported the incident to university police on Dec. 8.

The student told police that while he was in Terry’s office, he “attempted to secretly record the victim in his underwear using a video recording device,” court documents state.

Police got a warrant for Terry’s phone and searched it.

Investigators recovered several videos that backed up the student’s story, court documents say.

The location of the offense is listed in those court documents as the Gallagher Student Center on Xavier University’s campus.

Terry’s LinkedIn states he was the Director of the university’s Thr1ve Center from August 2025 until December 2025.

WCPO has reached out to the university about Terry’s employment status, but has not heard back.

We will continue to follow this story.

