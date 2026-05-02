Area zoo mourning loss of last aardwolf

CINCINNATI — An area zoo is mourning the loss of one of its animals.

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The Cincinnati Zoo announced on social media that Chipo the aardwolf has died at the age of 16.

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The zoo said Chipo was the last aardwolf at the zoo and in the entire AZA Zoo population.

Aardwolves are a nocturnal and solitary member of the hyena family that specializes in feeding on termites, according to the zoo.

“She and Changa, her mate that passed away in 2022, introduced so many people to this rare and little-known species,” the zoo said.

Some of Chipo’s favorite things were hard-boiled eggs and cardboard boxes.

“She will be deeply missed by the care team and all who had the chance to know her,” the zoo said.

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