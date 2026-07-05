Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect after officer involved shooting

COLUMBUS — Police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting involving police officers on Saturday afternoon.

Columbus Division of Police was called to the 3000 block of Cotton Mill Street on a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m., according to our news partners, WBNS.

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The 911 caller told dispatchers that a man was assaulting a female in a nearby homeless encampment. A second 911 caller said that the man had a firearm.

A WBNS reporter on scene said that she saw a perimeter set up around the American Legion and Dollar General located off of South High Street, a half-mile away from the initial scene.

She also saw SWAT vehicles on the scene.

When officers entered the encampment, they located the female and male, who told officers that he had a gun.

The man allegedly pointed the gun at the female. Officers then began exchanging gunfire with the man, according to police.

He fled into the wooded area with the gun, firing more shots.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The female suffered injuries from the assault, but it is unclear if the man was hit by the gunfire.

Police identified the man as 41-year-old Michael Magyer, who is also known as “Machete Mike.” He is considered to be armed and “extremely dangerous” according to Columbus Police Sergeant Joe Albert.

Officers have obtained a warrant for Magyer’s arrest and have charged him with felonious assault.

Magyer is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a thin build, brown hair, and tattoos above the left corner of his lip, on the back of his neck, and on both biceps. He was last seen wearing no shirt and black shorts.

Court records show that Magyer has a previous conviction for assault last year, in which he was sentenced to 30 days in jail. He also has pending aggravated menacing and assault charges that were filed in June.

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