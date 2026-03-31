Armed man shot by Dayton police learns punishment

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man who stole a vehicle and was shot by Dayton officers has learned his punishment.

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Rodney Smith II was sentenced to 36 months in prison and up to two years of parole.

Smith pleaded guilty earlier this month to having weapons under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstruction of official business, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Jun 13, 2025, Dayton police were conducting a “targeted enforcement” with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Aviation Unit when they were alerted to a stolen Ford Fusion in the area of Olive Road and Third Street.

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Officers shot Smith after he fled from his truck, while holding a Glock19x in his hand.

Heaven Shepherd was also arrested in connection with the stolen vehicle.

She was sentenced to one to five years in a drug treatment facility.

We will continue to follow this story.

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