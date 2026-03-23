Around $10K in damage after fire at Miami County home

PIQUA — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Piqua home early Saturday morning.

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The fire was reported in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue around 12:38 a.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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“The majority of the damage was limited to a dehumidifier that had been in use at the time,” a spokesperson with the Piqua Fire Department said.

They added that the fire caused “essentially no damage” to the house, but water and smoke caused about $10,000 worth of damage.

No one was injured in this fire.

“Had it not been for the presence of a functional smoke alarm in the home the outcome may have been very different. It is likely the occupants of the home would have been seriously injured or killed due to smoke exposure, even with the limited amount of fire damage,” the spokesperson said.

The exact cause of this fire remains under investigation.

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