Around 20 vehicles involved in crash on I-70 amid ‘whiteout conditions’

Dozens of vehicles were involved in a crash on I-70 in Montgomery County on Friday morning.

Around 20 vehicles involved in crash on I-70 amid ‘whiteout conditions’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Dozens of vehicles were involved in a crash on I-70 in Montgomery County on Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to drivers stuck in the crash. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The crashes happened around 9:30 a.m. on I-70 near Hoke Road.

Sudden whiteout conditions caused havoc for drivers, according to Lt. Joseph Weeks with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“People were driving reasonably, just no one could see in front of them,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

A semi tried to move over to the left lane, and another vehicle tried to move over to avoid getting struck by the semi.

The vehicle slid into the guardrail, and multiple chain reaction crashes occurred.

Weeks said it is suspected that around 20 vehicles are invovled and the crashes stretch around a mile and a half of I-70.

This story will be updated.

©2026 Cox Media Group