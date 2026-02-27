Arrest made after double shooting at Dayton apartment complex

Police said they have identified a suspect in a double shooting in Dayton. They are also using flock cameras to help track the suspect vehicle.

DAYTON — An arrest has been made after a man and woman were injured in a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex Tuesday night.

Police confirmed that a 25-year-old suspect has been arrested.

They did not identify the suspect.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police responded to the 700 block of Summit Square Drive just after 9 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller said they were trying to keep their friend awake.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene Tuesday night reported seeing several police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the area.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man and woman, both 23 years old, who had been shot, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to an area hospital. Sheldon added that the man was in critical condition, and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

