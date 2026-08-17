Arrest made after drug raid in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TWP — An arrest has been made after a long-term drug trafficking investigation in Montgomery County.

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Members of the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force executed a search warrant Monday at a residence in the 8400 block of W. Third St. in Jefferson Township.

Detectives found large quantities of drugs during the search, including cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

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Investigators also recovered cash and a gun.

The person taken into custody was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on drug possession charges.

The sheriff’s office did not name the suspect.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case to determine whether additional charges will be filed as the matter remains under investigation.

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