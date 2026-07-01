Arrest warrant filed for man accused of shooting gun inside area Meijer store

LIMA — Authorities have an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly fired a gun inside a Meijer store on Monday.

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Allen County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of shots fired inside the Meijer on Elida Road in Lima around 4:10 p.m. on June 29, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies and Lima police secured and searched the store.

No suspects or victims were found inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators discovered that a group of young males entered and looked for a specific employee.

A confrontation led to a fight between the group and the employee.

During the fight, Dezzmin Cobb, 18, of Lima, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired one shot inside the store, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was injured in the gunfire.

The sheriff’s office said everyone involved ran away after that.

As a precaution, the store was closed for the rest of the day, but it has since reopened.

A warrant has been issued for Cobb’s arrest.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mitchell Scott at (419)993-1431 or (419)227-3535.

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