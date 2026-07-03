ArriveSafe program returns, provides free home for Fourth of July

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office Arrive Safe Program is back for the Fourth of July weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As part of the program, Montgomery County residents can get a $20 voucher for the popular ride-share app, Uber, to get safely home from their July 4 holiday celebrations, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Montgomery County Prosecutor Matt Heck said that the county saw 16 deadly crashes in 2026, six of which were OVI-related.

“On this very special 250th July Fourth holiday, law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired drivers,” he said. “Don’t risk your freedom after celebrating our nation’s freedom.”

Residents can use the QR code on this social media page to get a safe, sober ride home.

“Remember, the life you save may be your own!” concluded Heck.

The ArriveSafe program has provided over 30,000 rides since 2007.

It is paid with money seized from convicted drug deals and donations, the prosecutor’s office said.

The program runs from 6 a.m. on July 4 through 6 a.m. on July 5.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]