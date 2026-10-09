Arson investigation underway after Fairborn home set on fire twice

Police want to know who set fire to a property twice.

FAIRBORN — An arson investigation is underway after a Fairborn home was set on fire twice earlier this week.

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Around 4:09 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, fire crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Flintridge Drive after a 911 caller reported smoke coming from the roof of a residence, according to a press release from the Fairborn Fire Department.

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Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire conditions inside at the back of the residence and upgraded the incident to a working fire.

Firefighters searched the residence and confirmed that no one was inside. The fire was declared under control around 4:44 a.m.

Fire crews remained at the scene for several hours while an investigation was conducted by a fire investigator, according to the press release.

Crews from Huber Heights Fire Department, Mad River Township/Enon Fire Department, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department responded as mutual aid.

On Monday, Oct. 5, around 5:09 a.m., a Fairborn fire engine was departing an unrelated call in the area and observed smoke and a glow in the distance, according to the press release.

The engine proceeded in the direction of the observed smoke to investigate and discovered a fully involved garage fire at 705 Flintridge Drive, the location of the previous fire.

Dispatch was advised of a working fire, and additional units were dispatched to assist.

Firefighters worked to protect neighboring homes and prevent the fire from spreading beyond the garage. One neighboring residence was evacuated as a precaution.

The fire was contained to the detached garage and quickly placed under control, with no other hazards found, according to the press release.

One nearby home sustained exterior heat damage. News Center 7 previously spoke with Katie Finnegan, who said the heat from the fire melted her siding.

“It was just the one because when it was the house in the back of the house, there was the whole driveway, you know, keeping distance,” Finnegan said.

Finnegan said she was grateful for the medics and firefighters who checked on her family.

“For making sure me, my daughter, and my husband were safe and to make sure our house was safe. I was a little worried about my cats staying in there,” Finnegan said.

Firefighters confirmed that there were no occupants in the garage.

Utility services had already been secured following the fire on Oct. 3, and the main residence remained boarded up and unoccupied at the time of the fire on Oct. 5.

The Fire Marshal and lead investigator arrived on the scene and conducted additional fire investigation.

The home and garage both sustained a significant amount of damage, with an estimated total loss of around $100,000, according to the press release.

Both fires are being investigated as Arson by the Fairborn Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fairborn Police Department tip line at 937-754-3018.

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